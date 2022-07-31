HAMILTON — Rebecca Ayers Hines, age 66, born May 4, 1956 in Hamilton, Alabama, passed away
Friday, July 29, 2022. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
There was nothing she loved more than her son and four grandchildren. She glowed
when they came to see her. She had a zest for life and never met a stranger. She will be
missed by all who knew her. She married Roger Hines in 1973, and had 49 blessed years
together.
She is survived by her, husband Roger Hines; son, Matthew Sr. (Valerie); four grandchildren,
Matthew Jr., Caleb, Alyssa and Elizabeth Hines; and sisters, Shirley (Roger), Deb (Roger), and
Brenda Ayers.
She was preceded in death by her father, E.E. (Eddie Ayers); mother, Betty Ayers; and grand-
parents, Freeman and Ethel Lolley and Tom and Elizabeth Ayers.
Thanks, to the nurses and doctors on the 5th floor and 2nd floor ICU at NAMC.
The heart that cares remembers a Memorial Service that will be planned for a later date.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville assisted the family.
