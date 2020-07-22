FLORENCE — Rebecca “Becky” Mae (Brown) Morris, loving wife and mother and good friend to everyone who knew her, originally from Anderson AL, passed away Monday in her home after an extended illness.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wallace, her two children, Stacey (Greg) Rutland and Blair (Alyssa) Morris; her brother, Doug Brown and sister, Beverly Smith. She enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Adam) Gamble, Drew Rutland, Ethan and Emma Morris, and her great-grandson, Knox Peoples.
Becky was a graduate of Coffee High School and Florence State University. For over 14 years, she was the co-owner of the popular gift shop From The Heart in Petersville, AL.
Becky savored spending time with her family and loved being a part of her church family at Jackson Heights Church of Christ for over 50 years.
A service will be held at Spry Williams Funeral Home in Florence, AL on Wednesday, July 22nd. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 with a service led by Ronnie Pannell at 1:00, masks required. A private family graveside service will be held following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
