TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Rebecca “Becky” Massey, 63, died March 14, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Tishomingo. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church with burial in Forest Grove Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.