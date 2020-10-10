LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Rebecca Clayton Lang, 77, died October 7, 2020. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Funeral is 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Clayton-Beeler Cemetery. she was a member of The Way Church.

