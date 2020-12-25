FLORENCE — Rebecca Cochran, 64, died December 24, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Steve Cochran.

