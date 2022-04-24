PHIL CAMPBELL — Rebecca Lockhart Elrod, 78, died April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Monday, 2 p.m. at the chapel with burial to follow at Carter Cemetery.

