LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Rebecca Francis Cannon, 76, died January 14, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mimosa Cemetery. Mrs. Cannon served her country honorably in the U.S. Army as a dental assistant.

