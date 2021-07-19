HALEYVILLE — Rebecca “Becky” Carol Glover, 77, died July 17, 2021. Visitation will be held July 21, 2021, from 2-3 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Sunny Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

