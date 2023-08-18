WATERLOO — Rebecca Grace “Becky” Benson Thompson, 59, of Waterloo, passed away, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Cemetery in Waterloo.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you