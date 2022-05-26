FLORENCE — Rebecca Jean “Becky” Marsh, 67, of Florence passed away on May 23, 2022 after an extended illness. She was born in Florence and graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1973. Becky earned degrees in Economics and Finance from the University of North Alabama. After a year of graduate study at Vanderbilt, she returned to UNA and completed a degree in Accounting. Becky later attended the University of Alabama to complete a Master’s Degree in Accounting. She was a Certified Public Accountant.
Becky spent most of her career in the Atlanta area working for Arthur Andersen and in multiple positions within the Southern Company organization. She retired in 2014 and returned to Florence to help care for her parents.
Becky will be remembered as a generous supporter of many environmental organizations, veteran groups and charities for children. She enjoyed travel and spent many hours exploring many national parks. Her favorites were the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone. She was also a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Kentucky Wildcat basketball team.
Becky loved adventures and especially those with her nieces and nephews. “Kiki,” as they nicknamed her, loved taking them to the zoo, bowling, movies, museums, and hiking. One adventure resulted in being chased by a grizzly bear in the Grand Tetons, and running to the car as fast as possible! She also enjoyed watching movies at home with them and building Lego masterpieces.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Barbara Marsh, brother, Jimmy Marsh, and niece, Claudia Marsh.
Survivors include her brothers, Fred Marsh (Marianne) of Florence, AL; Tom Marsh of Columbus, GA; sister-in-law Debbie Marsh of Florence, AL; niece, Hannah Marsh of Denver, CO; nephews, Jamy Marsh of Missoula, MT; Logan Marsh of Florence, AL; and David Marsh (Jessica) of Englewood, CO; aunts, Rebecca Alley of Huntsville, AL and Wanda Marsh of Auburn, AL.
The family would like thank the staffs at The Pearl of the Shoals (formerly Brookdale Shoals), Mitchell Hollingsworth (Station 3 - The Veranda) and Shoals Hospice for their care and compassion.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Florence Cemetery. Becky established a scholarship fund at UNA in memory of her late niece. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Becky’s memory to the Claudia Jeanette Marsh Memorial Endowed Scholarship. https://www. una.edu/give/give-now.html or call 256.765.4670.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented