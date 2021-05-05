FLORENCE — After 96 remarkable years of creativity, persistence, and resilience, complications from Covid-19 felled Rebecca Jean on May 1, 2021.
Born on the last day of 1924, Rebecca Jean was the daughter of Herbert C. and Bernice Fisher; they left us years ago. Her older sister, Laura Mae, and her husband, Dr. Ralph Tesseneer, are deceased as well. Her younger brother, Dr. Edward Fisher, and his wife, Martha, along with her younger sister, Evelyn, and her husband, Dr. Bob Spencer, are still with us.
Rebecca Jean grew up in Earlington, Kentucky, graduated from Murray State University, and moved to Florence, Alabama in 1947 as the bride of J. Noel Glasscock, a professor at Florence State (now UNA). After attaining a second degree at Florence State, Rebecca Jean helped decades of Coffee High School students understand math. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, woodworker, and community organizer. Importantly, she was committed to her Christian faith and practiced that faith in her activities at church, in the community, and at home.
The community grieved when Noel Glasscock died in 1973. Rebecca Jean remarried twice, to Chester Roberson and to Bill Fesmire; she outlived both of these kind and respectful husbands as well. Over the years, she also lost a son, James Herbert Glasscock, and a granddaughter, Adrienne Claire Voerman.
Rebecca Jean modeled her commitment to education, faith, and community for so many, including her daughters, Barnie Howell (Bill) and Rebecca Claire Glasscock; her grandson, Jonathan David Meeksoul (Felicia Fallon); stepdaughters, Mary Lou Butler (Bill), Bonnie Fesmire (Ron Clark), Sarah Walls (Bill), and Janet Latham (Tommy); stepsons, William Fesmire, Jr. (Tammy) and James Fesmire (Debra); and an appreciative family of nieces, nephews, and stepgrandchildren.
The visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5th, at Greenview Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. The address is 3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama.
If you wish to make a gift in her memory, please consider one of the many organizations dedicated to children, animals, or nature; to the J. Noel Glasscock Scholarship at UNA; or to First Baptist Church of Florence.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
