SHEFFIELD — Rebecca Joy Letson, 66, died January 29, 2023. Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with Morrison Funeral Home directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

