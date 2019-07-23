MOULTON — Rebecca “Kaye” Taylor, 40, of Moulton, passed away July 20, 2019. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 2 to 3 p.m. DeWayne Crumley will be officiating. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elliot and Ora B. Taylor and David and Ann Sides.
She is survived by her parents, Doyle Bruce Taylor and mother, Sherry Crumley (DeWayne); brothers, Josh Taylor (Felicia) and Ryan Crumley (Beth); children, Chlöe and Garrett Hassard; special loved one, Lee Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A special thank you for all the outpouring of love, calls, food, and prayers during this difficult time. Also to Friendship Baptist Church and Dollar General in Trinity for loving our Kaye for the time that she worked there.
