DAPHNE — Born in Russellville, Alabama, to Lottie and Neal King, Rebecca King Dickinson spent her childhood with her brothers, Denzil and Grady. As a young woman she attended the University of North Alabama where she met her husband, lifetime fishing buddy, and biggest fan, Bill Dickinson. Becky and Bill welcomed their beloved Billy Jr. in 1959.
Becky built a coaching career at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School where she established volleyball and basketball programs, the Dirty Dozen and the Lady Jackets, dynasties that carry on Mrs. D’s legacy even today. In life she was wife and mother, coach and teacher, competitor and friend. As she faced her death with courage and faith, she found herself surrounded by Bill’s former students, athletes, and friends from Bayside Academy and her own former players and colleagues, those whose lives she had touched and shaped; those she had taught to work diligently and to strive for their goals with grace, dignity, and integrity; those she showed that sports, when played as they should be-called them to be strong, independent, and honorable.
One of Becky’s hopes is that those she loved, Billy, her girls, and her friends, understand how important they were to her and how appreciative she is for their support, their time, and their love.
Becky is survived by her son, Billy and her brother-in-law, Bob.
