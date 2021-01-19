CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Rebecca Lynn Haddock, 36, of Central Heights, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at UT Medical Center Knoxville. Visitation will be Wednesday January 20, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Cornerstone Church of Christ. The funeral will immediately follow with Randy Hargett, Kelly Crotts and Michael Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Rebecca took great pride in her roles as a wife, mother, and daughter. She was a loving caring and compassionate soul, always placing others needs above her own. Rebecca attended Central High School where she met and fell in love with her husband, Brandon, over a glass of sweet tea. She attended UNA and Northwest Shoals Community College where she earned multiple degrees and developed a passion for nursing. Rebecca felt called into nursing, she loved her “nursing village,” co-workers and friends. She had an empathetic disposition- always attentive to detail, providing exceptional care to her patients, and their families. She loved the outdoors, traveling, the purity of snow, and the peacefulness of the beach. She was a friend to everyone, and her family was her whole world. Above all else she cherished each moment spent with Brandon, Daniel, and Ethan - the lights of her life. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lacy and Ada Cromwell, and Luther Vines Sr.; father-in-law, Danny Haddock Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon Haddock; sons, Daniel and Ethan Haddock; parents, Luther “Danny” and Sharon Vines; sister, Danielle Joiner (Chuck); nieces and nephews, Zackary Vines, Seth, Colton and Baylee Joiner, Andrew and Kathryn Haddock; grandmother, Betty Vines; mother-in-law, Dian Haddock; brothers-in-law, Dan Haddock Jr. and Shane Haddock.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kelly, Kevin Smith, Neal Thompson, Zackary Vines, Chuck Joiner, Daniel Seitz, Robert Martin, and Daniel Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be her Village at North Alabama Medical Center co-workers and doctors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rebecca Haddock Memorial Fund at Farmers and Merchants Bank.
