SHEFFIELD — Rebecca Joy Letson, 66, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 3, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Jim Fiscus officiating.

