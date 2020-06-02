FLORENCE — Rebecca Lou Reid, 74, of Florence, AL passed away May 31, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. in Oakwood Sheffield Cemetery. John Webb will be officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, AC and Helen Reid.
She is survived by her son, Michael Palmer (Kat) of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Tammy Brewster (Jeff) of Sheffield, AL; brother, Wayne Reid (Renee) of Lexington, AL; sister, Nancy Lee-Durrwachter (George) of Killen, AL; grandchildren, Cory Brewster, Ali Palmer and June Palmer; and a dear friend, Jimmy Looney.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Reid, Jeff Brewster, Jimmy Looney, Brian Campbell, Bobby Loosier and Buddy Murks.
Special thank you to Kindred Hospice and Glenwood Center.
