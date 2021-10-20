ATHENS
Mrs. Rebecca Lou Sims, 97 of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at her residence. There will be a 3 PM graveside service Friday at Athens City Cemetery with David Cox officiating. Visitation is from 1:30 until 2:30 Friday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Mrs. Sims was born June 27, 1924 in Limestone County, she was a member of Market Street Church of Christ and she was a secretary.
Survivors are her brother, John Holmes of Florence; sister, Ann Underwood of Florence; granddaughter, Walker Anne Erwin of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Buck” Sims; son, Walter Sims.
