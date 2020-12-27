LITTLE CYPRESS CREEK
On the morning of Thursday, December 24, 2020, Rebecca Lynn Freeman Cochran, loving wife and mother, passed away from complications of cancer at the age of 64 in her home on Little Cypress Creek near Florence, Alabama.
Rebecca was born on January 24, 1956 in Illinois, to Charles and Irma Freeman. She graduated from Sheffield High School in 1974. She took a course in photography at UNA.
In 1974, she married Steve Hugh Cochran. They raised one son, Micah.
She and her husband built their own home.
She was a photographer, stain glass maker, stay-at-home mom, jewelry maker, antique dealer, stock-trader, traveler, and crafter.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Charles. She is survived by her husband, Steve; their son, Micah; her brothers, John, Doug, and Randy; her mother, Irma; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was very caring and resourceful. If you ever needed something, you could ask her for it and she probably had one.
The visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. The burial will follow thereafter in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
