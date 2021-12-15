FLORENCE
Rebecca “Becky” Nelson, age 87, of Florence, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Family will receive friends today, December 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Becky was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bitts Nelson.
Survivors are her children, Donna Boyles (Freddie) and Phillip Nelson; siblings, Jimmy Moore, Roger Moore, Earl Moore, Jerry Moore, Caroline Fleenor, and Barbara Boone; grandchildren, Tracie Richter, Melanie Boyles, Megan Darby, Bailey Nelson, and Will Nelson; great-grandchildren, Kam Richter, Kase Richter and Tate Darby.
