LORETTO, TN — Rebecca Varnum Smith, 62, died December 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on January 2, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at Lexington Baptist Church. There will be no funeral service. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

