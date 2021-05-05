HALEYVILLE — Reda Mae Aderholt, 62, died May 2, 2021. Visitation Thursday from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Cherry Hill Church of God. Burial will follow in Botush Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

