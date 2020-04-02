TUSCUMBIA — Reda Nell Howard, 76, of Tuscumbia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. There will be a private service for the family, due to the State Health Order.
Reda spent most of her life residing in Cherokee where she offered friends and residents her extreme gift as a hairdresser in her own Beauty Shop. She was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Lucian Brown; mother, Beatrice Brown; brother, Gene Brown; grandson, Stephen Howard; and lifelong friends, Lawrence and Opal Borden.
Reda is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Howard; sons, Steve (Lynda) Howard of Tuscumbia, Eddie Howard of Tuscumbia; daughter, Nan Moultrie of Athens; brother, Randall Brown (Esperanza) of Cherokee; grandsons, Scott Howard of Tuscumbia, Ron Howard of Lake Seminole, Georgia, Zack Woodis (Lacey) of Pasco, Washington, Shawn Howard of Tuscumbia, Jacob Howard of Tuscumbia; granddaughters, Stephanie Wilbanks (Justin) and Breanna Brandon (David) of Athens; along with eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Howard, Ron Howard, Shawn Howard, Jacob Howard, David Brandon and Justin Wilbanks.
The family would to thank Comfort Care and the amazing sitters, Bethany Owens, Valerie Carter, Patrice Carter, Cheryl Hill, Tammie Mauldin, Ann Stacey and Connie Ledlow, who selflessly spent days and nights to help care for Mrs. Howard. Thanks also to Colbert Heights Baptist Church and Barton First Baptist Church for their thoughts and prayers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
A webcast of the service will be available after 4:00 p.m. on Friday on Reda’s Tribute Page at the above website.
