FLORENCE — Redith Ann Thigpen Bee, Florence, AL, left her earthly home and arrived at her heavenly home on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Her visitation will be Monday April 10, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at Lee Heights Baptist Church with the service following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Chris Aday officiating. The burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Bee was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and a truly Godly woman.
1 Peter 3:4 “You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God.”
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Ricky Bee (Beth), Florence, AL; daughter, Debra Bee YBarbo, Florence, AL; grandchildren, Michael Bee (Angie), Pacific, MO, Ashley Evans (Daniel), Fayette, AL; Jennifer Ryals (David), Florence, AL; great-grandchildren, Walker Johnson, Greenhill, AL, Kendyl Johnson, Greenhill, AL, Aiden Evans, Fayette. AL, and Judah Bee, Pacific MO; great-great-grandson, Joshua Johnson, Greenhill, AL; nephew, Corky Thigpen (Angie), Canton, GA; sister-in-law, Martha Bee; special cousins, Wanda White and Patricia Garner; special extended family members, Debbie Smith, Nick and Sue Wynn, Milton and Kathy Kirby, Michael and Brandi Johnson and family, her church family, and her J.C. Penney family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Bee; parents, Ernest and Maebell Thigpen; brother, Kenneth Thigpen, and son-in-law, Ricky YBarbo.
Mrs. Bee retired from J.C. Penney Company. She attended Lee Heights Baptist Church and volunteered for the Salvation Army for many years. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Good night, sweet dreams. See you in the morning, Sweetie Pie.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented