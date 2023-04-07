FLORENCE — Redith Ann Bee, 83, died April 6, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, 12-2 p.m. at Lee Heights Baptist Church, Florence. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home directing. She worked at JCPenney for many years. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

