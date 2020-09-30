RUSSELLVILLE — Reece Horton, 87, died September 28, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. today at KP Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. he was the husband of Fronia Taylor Horton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.