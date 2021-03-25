FLORENCE — Reed David LeFan, 71, died March 24, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery with Greenhill Funeral Home directing. He was a U.S. Marine veteran.

