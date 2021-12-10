FLORENCE — Reeda Mae Narmore, 86, of Florence, passed away December 8, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Underwood Heights Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Brett Narmore and Lonel Plyler officiating. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Narmore was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Vaughn and Laura Haynes; husband, David Narmore; and brother, Carl Young.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie and Keith Jones, and Scott and Brett Narmore (Joy); daughters, Heidi and Kim Narmore; daughter-in-law, Angie Hanvey; grandchildren, James Bo Peden, Stefane Wilkes, Kolbie Lynn Bracey, Kyle Lee Jones, Chase Narmore, Cayden Narmore, Isaiah Narmore, Benjamin Narmore, and Kory Hanvey; and great-grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented