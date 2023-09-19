F 9.19.23 Reeder Risner.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Reeder Lee Risner, Jr., 80, of Muscle Shoals, AL went to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 16, 2023. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Michael South will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

