LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Reeder Danley, Jr., age 43, resident of Loretto, passed away on December 26, 2021 in Alabama.

A graveside service will be held today, January 23rd at 2:00 PM at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery in Greenhill, Alabama.

PeeWee was born June 27, 1978 in Florence, Alabama and was the son of the late Reeder Danley, Sr. and the late Kaye McIntyre. He was of the Baptist faith and worked as a painter.

He is survived by his brothers, Steve (Tammy) Danley and Michael (Reba) Putman; sister, Amanda (Wayne) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

