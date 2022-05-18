BIRMINGHAM — Regena Ruth Blacklidge, age 67, of Birmingham, formerly of Florence, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. After a two-year battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Conrad, Jr. and Edna Louis Blacklidge.
Survivors are her sister, Dawn Beasley; brother, Kenny Blacklidge; several nieces and nephews and a special thanks to a nephew, Christopher Blacklidge for his love and care during her last few months.
Regena was a graduate of Coffee High School and was a member of the Methodist Church. Before retirement, she was the manager of Florence movie theaters and was a musician, song writer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the America Cancer Society or Paws.
