SHEFFIELD — Regina Ann Howard McNatt, 68, of Sheffield, AL passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 noon on Monday, June 8, 2020 with a service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Sonny Owens will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarice Gene Howard and Amizona Isbell Ford; paternal grandparents, Reed and Pearl Howard; and maternal grandparents, Travis and Alice Isbell who also raised her; and her faithful companion “Baby Girl.”
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gene McNatt of Sheffield, AL; son, Howard Clint “Rudi” McNatt (Cindy) of Manassas, VA; daughter, Jennifer Ann Henry (Tim Rikard) of Florence, AL; brother, Tommy Howard (Judy) of Russellville, AL; sister, Rhonda Barr of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Kati Henry Tackett (Nick), of Florence, AL, Ainsley McNatt, Everley McNatt and Idaley McNatt; great-grandchildren, Harper Balentine and Macy Tackett; honorary children, David Wilson of Florence, AL and Missy Weaver Swann of Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be David Wilson, Levi Howard, Nick Tackett, Kristin McDaniel, Ryan Aday and Jeb Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be Colbert County High School Class of 1970.
