ROGERSVILLE — Regina Ann Putman, 72, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at NAMC Hospital. She was a chef at Joe Wheeler State Park for many years and was known to all for her caring, big heart.
Regina was preceded in death by her father, William Barnett. She is survived by her mother, Betty Doris Barnett; children, Kimberly Clark, Alisha Quinn and Vernon W. Smith, III; brother, Ricky Barnett; sister, Tonya Bird; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There is no service planned at this time.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented