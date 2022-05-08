BIRMINGHAM, FORMERLY OF FLORENCE — Regina Ruth Blacklidge, age 67, passed away May 2, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She was the sister of Kenny Blacklidge and Dawn Beasley. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

