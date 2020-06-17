WATERLOO — Regina Faye Phillips, 45, of Waterloo passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Her visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Lighthouse Apostolic Church beginning at 5:00 P.M. Funeral services will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lighthouse Apostolic Church at 2:00 P.M. with Paul Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel.
Regina was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and member of Lighthouse Apostolic Church Waterloo. She was a teacher’s aide at Central High School in a special needs classroom for many years. Children there loved her, and she loved every child as her own. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was also a Sunday School teacher, loving wife and mother, and friend to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Faye Woods; brother, Charles Woods; sister, Tammie Woods.
Regina is survived by her husband Gaylon Phillips; son, Braylon Phillips; brothers, Chris Wilkerson, Larry Seagroves and Tim Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andy Pitts, Seth Holloway, Chris Holloway, Johnny Woods, Billy Woods and Ross Adams.
Special thanks to doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Hospital for their hard work and compassion.
