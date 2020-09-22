FLORENCE — Regina Gail Johnson, age 43, of Florence, passed away September 15, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Bethel Berry Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Johnson; cousins, Renee and Judy Faye.
Regina is survived by her partner, Mike Twitty; children, Ryan James (Savannah Smith), and Kaylee Twitty (Matt); grandchildren, Dahlia, Zachary, and Zhuri; mother, Loretta Johnson; sisters, Jennifer, Ashley, Sharon, Jennifer Lynn, and Kaydee; brothers, Jonathan, Joe, and Jason; best friend, Ramona Reed, and large extended family.
Regina was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished the time she had with her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her beautiful smile, caring heart and love of Alabama football. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and celebrate that she is in heaven watching over us.
