FLORENCE
Regina Lee Hammond, age 85, of Florence, passed away December 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hammond was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Gene Bright; parents, Lee and Lucille Ruth Walker; sisters, Penny Thorne and Linda Lee Barkley; and brother, Bobby Sherrill Walker.
Survivors include her son, Steven Sherrill Bright; grandsons, Benjamin Daniel Bright and Steven Daniel Bright and his wife, Lauren Williams Bright; and soon to be born daughter, Mila Reese Bright; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hammond retired with 35 years service to ECM Hospital as a nurse in the CCU. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist and was a strong believer in Jesus Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Compassus Hospice, Connie Welborn, Mary Darlene Watson, and all of her other caregivers who provided such wonderful care.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
