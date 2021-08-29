LORETTO, TN — Regina Kay Prestage, 57, Died August 19, 2021. Visitation will be held on August 31, 2021, from 9-10 a.m., at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m., at the church, with burial in Liberty Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

