FLORENCE — Regina Sheree Gray Gordon, 61 of Florence, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Regina was a counselor with Arc of the Shoals for 20 years and a member of Woodmont Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church, with Bro. Chad Hess officiating.
Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her father, Leon Gray. She is survived by her husband, Frank Gordon; mother, Sarah Downey; son, Chad Holder (Cory); daughter, Allison Drake; sister, Tammie Smith (Curt); brother, Michael Gray (Kiristie); grandchildren, Corgan Taylor, Walker Holder, Fletcher Holder and Hadi Drake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Arc of the Shoals, P.O. Box 501, Tuscumbia, AL 35674-0501.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
