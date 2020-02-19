FLORENCE — Reginald “Bill” Hudson, 89, died February 18, 2020. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo despite protest
- Pompeo: South Africa land reform plan would be 'disastrous'
- China's virus center vows no patient unchecked as cases fall
- Bong happy 'Parasite' succeeded despite disparity it showed
- France to shut down oldest nuclear complex by end of June
- In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin
- China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials
- Devices found in missiles, Yemen drones link Iran to attacks
Most Read
Articles
- Mars Hill community gives Cole a hero's homecoming
- Machine gets hugs, gives Cokes at UNA
- Florence adds 12 businesses
- Caroline Self named "Miracle Worker" director
- Jim, Anne Bevis: Valentines for 60 years
- Florence Fire Rescue adds 10 recruits
- New archery range hosts competition
- Strong storm downs trees, flooding continues
- Census Bureau looking to hire 800 Lauderdale residents
- Memorial Day softball tournament in jeopardy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented