FLORENCE — Reginald Dewey Hudson, 89, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Henry Melton, Dwight Holley and Tommy James officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Reginald served in the Marines and was a member of Faith Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ellen Thorne Hudson; parents, Jolly and Eula Hudson; sisters, Hazel Lyons and Becky Emerson; brothers, Sam Hudson, Jimmie Dale Hudson, and Mickey Hudson.
Reginald is survived by his children, Dawn Hudson Barkley and Ross Hudson (Rick Guffey); brothers, Jake, Freddie, Don Terry, Larry, Barry, Rickey; sister, Sherry Miller; Special Friend, Katherine Hodges.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Danny McFall and Dr. Peter Pons for their excellent care of our father. In addition, we would like to thank Home Instead care givers and Glenwood Rehab staff members for their loving care and kindness shown to our father.
