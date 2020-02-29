FLORENCE — Reginald J. “Jaye-Jaye” Watkins, 45, died February 25, 2020. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Monday at Southside Church of Christ, Rogersville, burial in Southside Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

