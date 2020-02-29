FLORENCE — Reginald J. “Jaye-Jaye” Watkins, 45, died February 25, 2020. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Monday at Southside Church of Christ, Rogersville, burial in Southside Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
