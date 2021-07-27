FLORENCE — Reginald Ray Hearn was born in Guntersville, AL on September 11, 1938 and passed peacefully at home in Florence, AL on July 24, 2021 surrounded by family. Mr. Hearn was active in his community as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Room in the Inn, Habitat for Humanity and the Help Center Food Pantry of Florence. He was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Florence.
Mr. Hearn graduated in 1956 from Coffee High School. He spent 37 years working for Ragland Brothers in Huntsville beginning in sales and advancing to Director of Operations. Mr. Hearn was a lifelong University of Alabama sports fan and watched the New York Yankees whenever he could. He had a dry wit and warm laugh that will be missed by many.
Mr. Hearn is survived by his wife, Christine Linville Hearn; his son, Brian Hearn (Jennifer) of Moraga, CA; two grandsons and a large step-family including two step-daughters, four step-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ellis Hearn and mother, Johnnie Hall Hearn, both of Florence, as well as two brothers, Kenneth Earl Hearn of Huntsville, and Jimmy Wayne Hearn of Greensboro, NC.
Visitation will be today, July 27, 2021 from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens starting at 2:00 officiated by Dr. Andy Fogle. Please wear a mask while at visitation and at the graveside service.
The Hearn family is grateful for the support and care provided by Barbara and Amedisys Hospice Care staff: Katie, Vashni, Alisha, Amy, Tera, Sharon, and Bro. Wesley.
The family asks you to consider memorials to Room in the Inn, P.O. Box 411, Florence, AL 35631, roomintheinnshoals.com in lieu of flowers.
You may sign the online registry at wfunerals.com
Commented