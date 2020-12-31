TUSCUMBIA — Reginald “Reggie” Wayne Michael, 33, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jameson Edwards and Truman Kimbrough officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Reggie attended Isbell Chapel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arley and Ellen Michael; grandfather, Joe Horton, Jr.; and grandfather, Jim Cox.
Reggie is survived by his son, Kody Michael; parents, Charles and Sheila Michael; brother, Richie Michael (Tammy); sisters, Carla Michael and Misty Michael; and grandmother, Maxine Cox.
Pallbearers will be Chance Hurt, Carson Michael, Ashley Fountain, Chuckie Fountain, Collins Lawler, and Ryan Chandler. Donald Wright will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
