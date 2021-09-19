LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Reginald Earle Reynolds, 62, died September 17, 2021. Visitation will be September 20, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Gum Springs Cemetery. She was a member of Corum Chapel Missionarey Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.