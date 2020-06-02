FLORENCE — Remington Price, Infant, died May 21, 2020. Greenview Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- UK lawmakers balk at order to return and end virtual voting
- Paris cafes, restaurants partially reopen post-lockdown
- South America's reopening and US protests could spread virus
- South Korea to reopen WTO complaint over Japan trade curbs
- Demonstrators abroad identify with the cause of US protests
- Virus-tracking app angers thousands in Moscow with fines
- Democratic governors reject Trump's call to send in military
- Will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe?
Most Read
Articles
- New upscale restaurant/nightclub to open in Sheffield
- Wreck kills Rogersville man
- Paroles denied for 2 inmates from local crimes
- Muscle Shoals family making the most of being home
- 1 dead, another in custody in Sheffield shooting
- Young artists say collaboration with Muscle Shoals music greats is "magical"
- Florence ordinance targets 'puppy mill' sales
- Vehicle overturns in Florence, 1 injured
- 3 parole requests from local offenders denied
- Guard task force disinfects Mitchell-Hollingsworth
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- New upscale restaurant/nightclub to open in Sheffield
- Body of man recovered after house fire
- New principal Tiffani Fuqua: This is a dream job
- Wreck kills Rogersville man
- Friends remember man killed in wreck
- Waterloo hires former UNA standout Michael Williams as head football coach
- William Lanny McAlister
- Paroles denied for 2 inmates from local crimes
- ‘Getting to be a kid’: Without sports, Deshler's Clemmons enjoys home life, family
- Muscle Shoals family making the most of being home
Images
Videos
Commented
- Facts make strong case for reopening (13)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- US can learn from South Korea (9)
- GOP would rather put you in danger than let you vote freely (3)
- You Said It (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Trump shouldn’t be allowed to avoid oversight (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
- Recovery will be slow and costly (2)
- Add tax to pay for COVID-19 testing (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented