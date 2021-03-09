LITTLEVILLE — Rena Nichols Pennington, age 69, of Littleville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 06, 2021 at Russellville Hospital.
She was born on November 16, 1951 in Florence, AL to Clayborn and Emma Nichols. She married Donald Pennington on May 14, 1983 in Florence, AL. Rena lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as church, chatting with her friends and family, reading, and most importantly spending all the time she could with her grandchildren.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. today, March 09, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Daniel Parrish and Brother Billy Pennington speaking at the service. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence.
Rena leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 37 years, Donald Pennington; sister, Darlene Blanton; brothers, Donnie Nichols, Larry Nichols (Sheila); stepsisters, Tami Borden, Theisa Nichols; daughter, Heather Pennington (Terence Graham); stepsons, Donny Pennington, Dax Pennington; grandchildren, Giovonni Koger, Tori Miller, Tet Miller, and TaLiyah Graham; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Randall Lee Ivey, Denny Lee Ivey; parents, Clayborn and Emma Lou Nichols; and brothers, Richard Joel Nichols and Jackie Nichols.
The family would like to express their sincere to the Littleville Fire and Rescue for their love and care towards the family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
