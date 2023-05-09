MUSCLE SHOALS — Renardo Levon McCoy, 49 died March 3, 2023. Public viewing was held May 8, 2023, from noon - 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held today at noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek. Mr. McCoy will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery.

