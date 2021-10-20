ROGERSVILLE

Renee Davis Terry, 67, died October 13, 2021. A visitation will be Saturday from 11 to 12 at Rogersville Funeral Home with a memorial service following. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Terry’s family.

