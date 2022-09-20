ROGERSVILLE — Renee Davis, 48, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 22nd from 11 – 12 at Rogersville Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the chapel with Kenny Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Ingram-Thornton Cemetery.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Lovell and Myra Nix. She is survived by her children, Savannah (Ashley) Glover, Halie (Dalton) Holt, Zachery Steven (Brianna) Davis and Ethan Dewayne Davis; grandchildren, Issac Holt, Ryver Glover, Addysen Lamb and Adalyn Davis.
She was sweet, loving and kind to all who knew her.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Davis family.
